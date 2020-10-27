Zur Rose (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Shares Up 0%

Zur Rose AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00. 441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60.

Zur Rose Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

