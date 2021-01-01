0Chain Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and $156,673.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

