1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $73.66 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00555245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300494 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049771 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

