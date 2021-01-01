1World Price Hits $0.0894 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One 1World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $14,083.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.