Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $196,950.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $732.27 or 0.02492424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00428027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.90 or 0.01156893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00451141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00194798 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

