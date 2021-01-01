ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,000.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $918,656.57 and $1,000.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,902,068 coins and its circulating supply is 85,760,057 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

