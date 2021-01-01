Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Adshares has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,675,377 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

