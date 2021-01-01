Aergo Market Cap Hits $16.92 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Aergo has a market cap of $16.92 million and $16.35 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00554498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

