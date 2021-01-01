AidCoin (AID) Price Up 113.6% Over Last Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $349,204.39 and approximately $105.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 113.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00296209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.96 or 0.01985386 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

