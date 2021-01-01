All Sports Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. All Sports has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $38,887.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

