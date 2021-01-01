Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.87 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and $16.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

