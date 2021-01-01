Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $39.57 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

