ALQO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $191.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ALQO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $191.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021687 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030190 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo

ALQO Coin Trading

