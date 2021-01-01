Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 312,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

