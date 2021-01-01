Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Ankr has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, Coinall and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinExchange, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, Bithumb, Upbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, ABCC, Bitinka, Binance DEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

