Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and $8.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Coinone and IDEX. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinall, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, ABCC, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, BitMax, Bitinka, Huobi Korea and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

