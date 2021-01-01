Apollon Limassol (APL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $788,975.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $788,975.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00024620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.