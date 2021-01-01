Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $4.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00296870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.02039191 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

