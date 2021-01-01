Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Arion has a total market cap of $79,033.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,396,270 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

