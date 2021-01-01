Arion Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market capitalization of $78,609.64 and $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,396,504 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

