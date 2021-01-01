Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $3.87 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00013167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $297.69 million and $79.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.