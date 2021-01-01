BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $251,244.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.