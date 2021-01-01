Beaxy 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,307.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

