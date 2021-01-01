Beaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $4,581.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

