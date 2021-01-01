Bitball Treasure Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $129.34 or 0.00442365 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $58.20 million and approximately $206,327.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00199791 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000134 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

