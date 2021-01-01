Bitcoin Cash Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $345.53 or 0.01179503 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and $3.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00060109 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00244171 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003902 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
