Bitcoin Cash Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $345.53 or 0.01179503 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and $3.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00244171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.