Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $849,936.89

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $849,936.89 and $7,857.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00223464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

