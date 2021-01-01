Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $845,374.91 and approximately $12,275.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00196522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

