BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $647,133.55 and $52,926.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00195399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

