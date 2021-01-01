Bithao (BHAO) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Bithao token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005230 BTC on major exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $67.77 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

