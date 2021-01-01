Bitradio (BRO) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,289.86 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004990 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,464,660 coins and its circulating supply is 9,464,656 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.