Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $24,037.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.81 or 0.02511783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00433962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.53 or 0.01179503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00575372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00226706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,542,516 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

