Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

