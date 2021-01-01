Bluzelle Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $24.68 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $3.10 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,338,915 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

