BOMB Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $574,880.49 and approximately $92,774.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040311 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,084 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

