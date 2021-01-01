BOMB Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $574,880.49 and approximately $92,774.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012218 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040311 BTC.
BOMB Token Profile
BOMB Token Trading
BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.