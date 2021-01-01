BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Tops $10.96 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 13% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $10.96 million and $1.14 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $250.14 or 0.00853896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

