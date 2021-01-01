BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $62,753.13 and approximately $61,373.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.