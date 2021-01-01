BoutsPro Price Up 194.8% Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 194.8% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $53,830.69 and $83,277.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

