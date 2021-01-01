Cobinhood (COB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,641.73

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $120,641.73 and $58.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (CRYPTO:COB) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

