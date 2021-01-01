Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.46 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $623,796.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.