Contrasting comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares comScore and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million 0.47 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.47 Accenture $44.33 billion 3.88 $5.11 billion $7.46 35.01

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 1 8 15 0 2.58

Accenture has a consensus price target of $243.62, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than comScore.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.11% -22.00% -7.89% Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92%

Summary

Accenture beats comScore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

