COVA (COVA) Market Cap Reaches $310,139.57

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 24% against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market cap of $310,139.57 and $83,057.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

