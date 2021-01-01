Cream 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Cream has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market cap of $33,118.16 and $23.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.58 or 1.00016112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020467 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00345321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00493390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037969 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

