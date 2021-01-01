Creditcoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $337.49 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,842 coins and its circulating supply is 540,724,891 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

