Credits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,072.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.08 million and $42,072.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

