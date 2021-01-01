Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $306.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010881 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,214,619,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,619,143 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

