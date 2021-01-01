Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $306.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,214,619,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,619,143 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

