DAO.Casino Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,765.75 or 0.98382337 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.