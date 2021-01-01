DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $75,389.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

