Databroker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

